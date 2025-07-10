Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 196 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 199,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 567,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

