Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 278 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 926.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $171.17 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

