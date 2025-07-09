SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,907 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $22,787,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,107,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

