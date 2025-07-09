Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 0.54. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 160.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,795.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

