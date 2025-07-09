TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $101,958,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter worth about $2,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $4,069,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.59. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.83 and a 1 year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

