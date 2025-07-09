Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $190,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,902,000 after purchasing an additional 329,378 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,274,000 after purchasing an additional 560,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,419,000 after purchasing an additional 317,206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,131,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,179 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

