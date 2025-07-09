Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CFO Ron Vincent Sells 3,000 Shares

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Vincent sold 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $19,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 181,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,166.46. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ron Vincent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 7th, Ron Vincent sold 1,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $6,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ron Vincent sold 2,800 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $18,312.00.
Crexendo Stock Performance
CXDO opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Crexendo Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 million, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Crexendo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crexendo
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crexendo
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.