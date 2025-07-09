Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CFO Ron Vincent Sells 3,000 Shares

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Vincent sold 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $19,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 181,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,166.46. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ron Vincent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Ron Vincent sold 1,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $6,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ron Vincent sold 2,800 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $18,312.00.

Crexendo Stock Performance

CXDO opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Crexendo Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 million, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 666,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 268,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

