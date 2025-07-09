Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 120,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

