CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the period. CLEAR Secure comprises approximately 1.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.12% of CLEAR Secure worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. This trade represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,435. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,299 in the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:YOU traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

