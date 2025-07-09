Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,891.22. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. 422,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

