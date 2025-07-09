Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,763 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $46,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Copart by 1,567.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 456,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

