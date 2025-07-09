Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 189 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 151.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,275.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,214.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,042.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,185.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

