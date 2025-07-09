Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $56,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $877,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,629 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $196,057,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.27. 65,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.