U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Head to Head Survey

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. GoldMining and Solgold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.05%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Solgold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -154.22% -134.61% Solgold N/A -13.94% -7.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Solgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Solgold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$8.48 million ($0.71) -11.92 Solgold N/A N/A -$60.30 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solgold has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Solgold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

