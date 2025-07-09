Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,668 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

