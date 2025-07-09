Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,551,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after buying an additional 554,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,853,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,128,233,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.1%

LIN opened at $469.95 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.36 and a 200-day moving average of $451.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.90.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

