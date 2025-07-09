Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 6,888 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,146,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,919,000 after buying an additional 5,485,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

