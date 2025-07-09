Bull Oak Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 432,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 224,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

