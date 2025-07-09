MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) & NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Head to Head Survey

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

NewJersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NewJersey Resources pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NewJersey Resources has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NewJersey Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NewJersey Resources and MDU Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewJersey Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 MDU Resources Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus target price of $51.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given NewJersey Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NewJersey Resources is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

71.0% of NewJersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NewJersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewJersey Resources and MDU Resources Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewJersey Resources $1.80 billion 2.53 $289.77 million $4.12 11.01 MDU Resources Group $1.76 billion 1.90 $281.11 million $1.29 12.69

NewJersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MDU Resources Group. NewJersey Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NewJersey Resources has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NewJersey Resources and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewJersey Resources 20.03% 16.95% 5.48% MDU Resources Group 7.93% 9.86% 3.77%

Summary

NewJersey Resources beats MDU Resources Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewJersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates clean energy projects, including commercial and residential solar installation situated in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Indiana. The Energy Services segment maintains and operates natural gas transportation and storage capacity contracts, as well as provides physical wholesale energy, retail energy and energy management services in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in invests in energy-related ventures. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; sales and installation of appliances; offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services; and holds commercial real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and supplies related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Services segment offers electrical and mechanical contracting services, including the construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; transmission and distribution contracting services, comprise construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, and gas and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and supplies transmission and distribution lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.