Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BWX Technologies worth $27,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.