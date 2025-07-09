Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 3.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.31% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,492,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,877,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,031,000 after acquiring an additional 373,442 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,329,000 after acquiring an additional 512,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 443,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,270.60. This trade represents a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

