AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in AptarGroup by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AptarGroup by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ATR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 13,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,912. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.