W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,036.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,061.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,038.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $888.75 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

