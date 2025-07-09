Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.26% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

AVDL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 87,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,311. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $917.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

