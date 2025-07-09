Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $268,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

VV opened at $287.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

