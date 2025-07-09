Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 246.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,374,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

