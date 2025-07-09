OMC Financial Services LTD Has $3.88 Million Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OMC Financial Services LTD cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.7% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $507.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of -735.81 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

