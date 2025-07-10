Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VBR opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

