Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Danaher by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $200.93 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

