Flossbach Von Storch SE Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flossbach Von Storch SE lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

