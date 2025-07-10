Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys 750 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

