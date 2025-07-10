Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.72 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after buying an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after buying an additional 592,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after buying an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,320. This represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

