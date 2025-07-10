Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Buys Shares of 321,567 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.7% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,403,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.29 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

