Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

