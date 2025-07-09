NTV Asset Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.