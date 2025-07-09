Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.