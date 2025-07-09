Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 714 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $169,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

