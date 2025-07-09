Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

