Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.