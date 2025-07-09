Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 314.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argentarii LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at $76,393,806.39. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.1%

APP opened at $344.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APP shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.