Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,496,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $243.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

