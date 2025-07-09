Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,411 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.78% of Talen Energy worth $71,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Talen Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $277.46 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $301.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last three months.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.