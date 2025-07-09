May Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 89.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Banco Santander Brasil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSBR

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.