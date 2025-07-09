Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Insider Transactions at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 463,601 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.