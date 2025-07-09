NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,198 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3,114.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. UBS Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

