Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,934 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $60,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

