iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 127,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,979,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IYY opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.