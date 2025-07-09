Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:VLO opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.54. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.