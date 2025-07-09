Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,463 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $70.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.