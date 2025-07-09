15,574 Shares in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Stock Down 0.5%

VOD opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.